Melania Trump Just Plagiarizes A Michelle Obama Speech & Twitter Goes Into A Frenzy

There was much to remember from the first night of the Republican National Convention, from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s passionate speech supporting Donald Trump to an eruption of cheers at the mention of an acquittal handed down earlier for the highest ranking cop charged in the Freddie Gray case.

But the highlight of the night — a rare address to the convention delivered by Melania Trump — was quickly overshadowed by a curious case of what appears to be plagiarism.

First pointed out by journalist Jarrett Hill, part of Mrs. Trump’s speech seems to be lifted straight from Michelle Obama’s convention speech in 2008.

“From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life, that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise, that you treat people with respect. They taught and showed me values and morals in their daily lives. That is a lesson that I continue to pass along to our son,” Trump said in her speech Monday night.

“And we need to pass those lessons on to the many generations to follow. Because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

As multiple news outlets pointed out, those lines were eerily similar to those FLOTUS delivered in 2008.

“And Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you’re going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them, and even if you don’t agree with them. And Barack and I set out to build lives guided by these values, and to pass them on to the next generation. Because we want our children — and all children in this nation — to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

Trump’s camp has yet to respond, but in an interview with NBC before the couple hit the stage, Melania did say she “wrote it…with a little help as possible,” Vox notes.

Twitter, however, was quick to respond, creating the hashtag #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes.

"Don't need no hateration, holleration, in this dancery." #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — Kirsten West Savali (@KWestSavali) July 19, 2016

"I was told by AppleCare that I could walk in the store and get the part!!!!" #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes — jesseWilliams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 19, 2016

https://twitter.com/ShakariSBriggs/status/755277156742234112

Still on the fence about the similarities. Check out video here and let us know what you think in the comments.

SOURCE: CNN, Vox, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Melania Trump Just Plagiarizes A Michelle Obama Speech & Twitter Goes Into A Frenzy

By Christina Coleman Posted July 19, 2016

