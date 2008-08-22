What To Watch Thursday: 08.21.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Thursday, August 21th!

Kung Fu: The Animal Within, Animal Planet, 7:00pm –

Ever wonder where moves like “The Crane,” “The Praying Mantis,” or the dreaded,“Tiger Claw” got their names from in those bootleg karate flicks you buy? Well, Animal Planet examines how the martial art moves and postures reflect those in the animal kingdom.

Shear Genius, Bravo, 7:00pm –

The hairstylists who are competiting for a dream job and some cash money must go blow dryer-to-blow dryer and create back-to-school looks for a bunch of rambunctious five-year-olds. Later, they must bring that same creativity and apply it to their loved ones!

101 Most Unforgettable SNL Moments, E!, 8:00pm –

Numbers 60 through 41 are covered tonight as E! takes a look back at the legacy and legends of Saturday Night Live. All your favorite are there, Bill, Eddie, Dan, Steve andGilda to provide the funny, all you gotta do is pull up a chair and relive the magic that is Saturday Night Live.

Universal Soldier, Encore, 8:00pm –

Muscle bound meatheads, Dolph Lundgren and Jean Claude Van Damme team up for the sci-fi action/adventure flick, Universal Soldier. It’s Bloodsport meets Rocky IV as the world, galaxy and all planet’s in-between will never be the same again after this one!

Talk to Me, HBO, 9:00pm –

Don Cheadle stars as legendary and controversial Washington, D.C. radio disc jockey –Petey Greene. Greene was influential during the tumultuous Civil Rights era. A beautiful soundtrack fills this period piece with tunes from Otis Redding, The Dramatics andJames Brown.

Thank You, Mr. President: The Helen Thomas Story, HBO, 9:00pm –

MUST WATCH! For those who don’t want to be bothered with the ghosts of the Civil Rights past or endure the body slams of wrestling, tune in tonight to the story of Helen Thomas. She’s been in the political scene for over six decades and has asked the question no one wants to ask to fifteen presidents. Check out how she son’s Bush during a press conference.

TNA Impact, Spike, 9:00pm –

Awesome Kong competes in single’s competition versus Gail Kim; Booker T. versusRhino in a #1 contender’s qualifying match and Homicide takes on Robert Roode of Beer Money in a hardcore match. Be sure to check this out tonight.

Biography: Elton John, A&E, 10:00pm –

The Piano Man, Elton John, himself has his life chronicled. Everything from his Las Vegas show, “The Red Piano,” and home videos are all showcased tonight.

