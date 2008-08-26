What To Watch Monday: 08.25.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Monday, August 25th!

NewsHour With Jim Lehrer, PBS, 7:00pm –

With the Obama/Biden ticket the much talked about happening, Jim Lehrer talks about its impact on the November elections, the Democratic National Convention and McCain’snext plan of action tonight on PBS at 7:00pm.

Access Granted, BET, 7:30pm –

BET proudly presents T-Pain and Lil Wayne on the set of their newest video “Can’t Believe It.” The first single off of the Tallahassee hitmaker’s latest – Thr33 Ringz – finds T-Wayne linking up again to give the fans… and the ladies… something to believe in.

Inside the Twin Towers, Discovery Channel, 8:00pm –

September is fast approaching and another anniversary shall pass in memoriam to those who’ve lost their life during 9/11. The events leading up to and after that horrible day are chronicled on the Discovery Channel’s Inside the Twin Towers.

I Survived…, Biography, 9:00pm –

Home intruders abduct a bank executive and her daughter. As they’re threatened with death, Biography profiles their narrow escape and more on I Survived… Be sure to check out this hair-raising television experience tonight at 9:00pm.

WWE Monday Night Raw, Sci-Fi, 9:00pm –

John Cena and Batista continue their interesting feud as Monday Night Raw moves to the Sci-Fi network during the U.S. Open’s run over at USA. Shawn Michaels gives fans his answer on whether or not retirement is in his immediate future after suffering a serious eye injury at the hands of Chris Jericho.

2008 Democratic National Convention, NBC, 10:00pm –

MUST WATCH! There may be nothing else more important than the 2008 presidential elections and tonight. With the hype surrounding the Obama/Biden camp, the eyes of the world will be watching as issues are discussed, alliances are made and the Democratic party preps for the battle in November!

Be sure to tune in to The Urban Daily as we drop jewels on ‘what to watch’ for the Fall!

Also On The Urban Daily: