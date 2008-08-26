Ford Flex Shows Off Its Muscle!

Don’t Lose Your Day Job continues to expand its horizons and provide you nightlife junkies with enough things that make you go “hmm…” to last for awhile. Yours truly was able to attend the Ford Flex event with a few “hmm…” moments of my own!

GIANT Magazine’s resident video gamer and lover of all cars foreign, Shahendra Ohneswere, recently profiled the newest whip appeal from Ford in this month’s issue. But it is I who got the last laugh! Ford sure knows how to ride in style as they picked my accompanying date and me in a nice lil’ ride. Then we were chauffeured to Chelsea Piers where our chariot awaited.

With a haul-ass 262-horsepower, 3.5 liter V6 engine, one-touch, flip down seats and voice activated SYNC technology, you’d wonder if they were gettin’ their own Mel Gibson by letting me be behind the wheel! The car may carry a 35,000 dollar price tag, but it might as well be another cell phone bill with a digital cell built into the front dashboard. In the end, the Ford Flex extravagnza promised a night of laughs, free swag bags and drinks galore!

Our first stop was at the Cue Art Foundation, where Dizmo (Miguel Ovalle) was doing his thing making customized roofs for some very important people who’d be getting their own fly rides. After plenty of wine and hobnobbing, they took my keys away and the rest of the night kicked into full swing.

My question is this, people: Have you ever been to a restaurant where you knew absolutely nothing on the menu?

Well, I closed my eyes and took a risk at Suba and to my surprise, the food was exquisite! Although my palate is used to the fine dining cuisines of Five Spot, Burger King and Friday pizza days at work – our chef cooked up a splended four course meal that had people shying away from dessert. My date, though, Miss Jamaica couldn’t handle the abundance of wine and skidaddled back to Jersey, leaving me to experience the grand finale all by my lonesome.

I know, I know, I know… “awwww” for lonely, ole’ Kev… But don’t trip, yours truly ended up rounding out the night at Sixty at the Thompson Hotel where all parties should be held at on its beautiful penthouse and an even more gorgeous view of Gotham City at night. I had waaaayyy too much wine and merry cheer for one night and after receiving my bag full of goodies, I was driven straight to my front door in Brooklyn to get some sleep and be ready for the morning work day.

Too bad they couldn’t just give me the exquisitely modest Ford Flex as a gift. That way I can keep my job and entertain you all with a Don’t Lose Your Day Job/Single in the City road trip!

