What To Watch Tuesday: 08.26.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Tuesday, August 26th!

Democratic National Convention, CNN, 6:00pm –

Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention kicks off with discussions about our failing domestic and international economy. Hillary Clinton and Mark Wagner deliver keynote addresses sure to rouse up support for the Obama/Biden campaign. Live from the Pepsi Center in Denver. Be sure to watch!

NFL Live, ESPN2, 7:30pm –

Formerly known as NFL 2Night, the gang’s all here to get you fantasy football nutssalivating for those draft picks and give the hardcore fans ready to see if Brett Favre will be able to last another year in the league.

Golata vs. Bowe II, ESPNC, 8:00pm –

Andrew Golata and Riddick Bowe had a classic bout when they first met in 1997 that ended with the Poland Powerhouse getting disqualified and a riot breaking out. ESPN Classic has their second meeting between these two gladiators ready to rumble at 8:00pm!

Wanna Bet, ABC, 9:00pm –

Bill Engvall, Scott Hamilton, Stuart Scott and others wager money on various contests. One man shoots basketballs with the back of his neck, another tries to open 50 soda bottles with a chainsaw and a teenager remember 10 out of 10 audience members name.

What’s At Stake, BET, 9:00pm –

The top ten political issues relevant to the black community are aired out and discussed tonight at 9:00 on BET’s What’s At Stake. Hosted by Jeff Johnson prepares black America for the upcoming November election.

Million Dollar Listing, BRAVO!, 10:00pm –

With the real estate game on shaky territory, Bravo presents Million Dollar Listing! Josh pursues a housing tip given to him by his grandmother, but meanwhile, Chris jumps through hoops to get a basketball player to sign on that dotted line. Be sure to check this out at 10:00pm!

