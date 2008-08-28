What To Watch Wednesday: 08.27.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Wednesday, August 27th!

Thought that living in the hood was bad? Well, that’s nothing compare to the gangsta shiite that lions, tigers and deers (Deers, really?) get into on BBC’s Animals Behaving Badly

Black love is so beautiful that BET dedicated a show to people like me who are “single in the city.” Check out the hilarious hook-ups that happen on Hell Date… Maybe you’ll find yourself using one of these moves to get out of your own personal Dante’s Inferno

Those pesky California teens are back and BET finds our favorite version of Hills nearing the end of their second season. Tonight’s episode is a repeat, but for those who are trying to catch up, be sure to watch this one here!

Hillary Clinton’s Obama/Biden camp Mr. John McCain The gang’s all here! Afterrousing unifying peace, will the Dems have enough swag and momentum to pick up on that small percentage deficit that has thetrailing behind

The royal lineage that resulted in Princess Diana leaving her two son’s behind is under scrutiny in this documentary that suggest a familial rivalry between England’s most known sons. BBC profiles this interesting discussion, which you can be a part of tonight, at 9:00pm.

Terrell Owens Adam Jones America’s favorite team is back, this time with HBO and on the verge of returning back to the greatness that eluded them just one season ago. Sit down and watchand Tony Romo entertain and astound on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

