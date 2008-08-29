What To Watch Thursday: 08.28.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Thursday, August 28th!

NFL Football Preseason: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Redskins, NBC, 7:00pm –

Football fever is picking up fast as we’re headed towards opening day for another fantastic game. This go-’round it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to prove to theRedskins that Quentin Groves has what it takes to stop former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Clinton Portis from going to the house all day.

2008 Democratic National Convention, CNN, 7:00pm –

Brutish football antics not your cup o’ tea? Well, sit down as Barack Obama speaks to the nation, once again, on the 45th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Tune in for this historic moment in American politics.

Cops, truTV, 7:30pm –

The bad boys in blue are back and are trying to keep the streets safe and them cameras rolling. With so much trouble going on in the world, you won’t feel any safer watchingCops but you’ll get to laugh as long as it’s not you.

BET News: The Dream 45 Years Later, BET, 8:30pm –

BET chronicles Martin Luther King’s legacy and compares it to Obama ideals in an interesting look at how history oft times repeats itself. With everyone catching Obama fever, you are witnessing a unique period in life that most have fought and died to help create. Be sure to watch this!

Destroyed in Seconds, Discovery Channel, 9:00pm –

After watching how Obama is trying rebuild the U.S. in four years, flip over to theDiscovery Channel to see how things can easily be Destroyed in Seconds. A stealth bomber crashes near a picnic and a building collapses in Manilla. Interesting stuff for conspiracy theorist and Bush haters, alike.

Contender Muay Thai, VS., 10:00pm –

The Wild Boar turns to a new captain in hopes of jumpstarting his muay thai and getting him and his team on the right track.

Penn & Teller: Bull@$#!, Showtime, 10:30pm –

Comedy/Magic duo, Penn & Teller, show out on their Showtime television show –Bull@$#!. On tonight’s episode, the guys burst the bubble for all those good ole’ day fans out there. Funny stuff! Be sure to tune in at 10:30pm!

Journey to the End of the Night, Showtime, 11:00pm –

Brendan Fraser, Scott Glenn and Mos Def star in this gritty tale about an American and his son (Fraser & Glenn) who run a Brazilian nightclub and brothel, but want to get out of the business.

Also On The Urban Daily: