What To Watch This Weekend!

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for the weekend of August 29th-31st!

FRIDAY:

Tomorrow Never Dies, AMC, 5:30pm –

An unconventional plot, but with Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, you’re sure to enjoy the rollercoaster ride. In Tomorrow Never Dies, Bond finds himself battling wits and muscle with a crazed media mogul (Johnathan Pryce) who incites a military crisis betweenGreat Britain and China. If Quantum of Solace is too long to wait for, check this one out at 5:30pm on AMC.

300, Cinemax, 7:00pm –

King Leonidas and his mighty 300 Spartan soldiers, up against immeasurable odds, muster up the courage and strength to defend their lands from the evil Persian army. While they do all the heavy lifting and killing, you can crash on your couch and enjoyGerard Butler and co. go to war in 300.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys, HBO, 8:00pm –

Week 4 finds the competition at cornerback heating up, Deion Sanders pays his former team a much needed visit, an injury happens during practice and yes… Terrell Owens actually comes to practice. Be sure to tune in to HBO for more of this show!

Dateline NBC, NBC, 9:00pm –

A new probe is conducted in the Charles Manson murders; two boys form a friendship after serving as child frontline soldiers in Africa and Ann Curry explores the mental health system in Serbia. Feed your mind with Dateline NBC on NBC at 9:00pm.

The Soup, E!, 10:00pm –

They’re be plenty of jokey-jokes on E’s The Soup with Joel McHale! The hilarious host du jour and company crack on all the current events that go around the TV and Internet world.

SATURDAY:

How High, Comedy Central, 6:00pm –

Method Man and Redman may be working on their sequel to this stoner classic, but in the meanwhile, sit back, relax and eat some “chicken” with friends and laugh at the original – How High. Starting up at 6:00pm on Comedy Central, be sure to check this one out!

Never 2 Big, BET, 7:00pm –

Ernie Hudson, Nia Long and Shemar Moore star in Never 2 Big – a dramatic tale about a man implicated in the murder of a singer and his attempt to escape the law, a dirty recording studio owner and prove his innocence.

Haunted History, BIO, 8:00pm –

Ghost stories from San Antonio drudge up some scary moments for the Haunted History hosts. A quick jaunt to the Alamo Theater finds the legendary spectacle haunted by the ghost of an actress. She must still be waiting for curtain call… Check it out at 8:00pm!

American Gangster, BET, 9:00pm –

Ving Rhames narrates one of my (and yours) favorite shows on BET – American Gangster. While they prep for an infamous third season, check out the history ofStanley “Tookie” Williams. The founder of the notorious Crip gang in Los Angeles is profiled tonight at 9:00pm.

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal, BIO, 10:00pm –

This series on children with supposedly supernatural abilities examines a case where a couple of girls claim to be able to see ghosts, including one who suggests her ghost is named “Freddie.” Be creeped out with the lights off at 10:00pm and watch Psychic Kids.

SUNDAY:

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels, A&E, 5:30pm –

Hardworking rocker, Gene Simmons, is fresh out of the hospital and ignoring doctor’s orders to get rest and relaxation. Instead, the KISS frontman goes to a casting party for his new comic book.

New Jack City, BET, 5:30pm –

Even though some knuckleheads are out there trying to make a sequel, nothing will ever replace the memory of seeing Ice-T, Mario Van Peebles and Wesley Snipes fighting one another in this stylized saga about police efforts to nab a crack czar. Chris Rock cameos in this hood classic on BET.

Everybody Hates Chris, CW, 8:00pm –

Controversy erupts when Chris asks a white girl to be his date for his ninth grade school dance. Meanwhile, baby sister Toya pesters her parents to learn ballet. Be sure to check this out at 8:00pm on the CW.

Children of Men, Cinemax, 9:00pm –

Clive Owen stars in this thrilling drama set in 2027 where no babies are born and a reluctant activist (Owens) tries to protect a woman who becomes pregnant. Crazy stylized camera shots make this flick one to watch on Sunday at 9:00pm!

Weeds, Showtime, 10:00pm –

Nancy considers what to do about Shane’s erractic behavior and has a confrontation withGuillermo; Celia doesn’t get along with her rehab partner and Doug and Maria’srelationship hits a snafu. Catch that and more as Weeds repeats on Showtime on Sunday at 10:00pm.

