What To Watch Tuesday: 09.02.08

The Urban Daily wants to express its concern for those who are under the treacherous eye of Hurricane Gustav. We keep you all in our prayers and hope that everyone remains safe during this dangerous time. While you may have been staying tune to the news to keep your own eye on the storm, don’t stay down for too long because every night, Kevin L. Clark gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Tuesday, September 2nd!

2008 Republican National Convention, CNN, 6:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Day 2 of the 39th annual Republican convention finds speakers – former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Mike Huckabee and Tom Ridge, Sarah Palin and others discuss the November election and more, tonight, on CNN at 6:00pm.

Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS, 7:00pm –

Michael claims to be sick for the third day in the row and refuses to go to school, so Raytakes his son to work with him in hopes of boring him so much that he’ll return to the classroom.

Access Granted: “Somebodies,“ BET, 7:30pm –

Tune in to BET to check out their first scripted series. Hopefully on this go-’round, it won’t be absurdities like College Hill or Baldwin Hills. The show is Somebodies and you can get your sneak peak here at 7:30pm!

90210, CW, 8:00pm –

This spin-off of the 90’s smash hit teen drama returns as the CW introduces the Wilson’s – a family who moves from Kansas to Beverly Hills, where the father – Harry – becomes the principal of West Beverly Hills High School. On tonight’s premiere episode, Harry’s kids – Annie and Dixon – both go through the first day at school jitters.

End of Days, ESPN, 9:00pm –

This inane apocalyptic action-thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as an ex-cop who tries to foil Satan’s plan to conquer the world on New Year’s Eve – 1999. Robin Tunneyand Gabriel Byrne co-star in this campy horror flick.

Brian Regan: Standing Up, Comedy Central, 10:00pm –

This critically acclaimed comic performs at the Barclay Theatre in California – where he sets the record straight about a myriad of topics that include ordering coffee, cooking toaster pastries, purchasing a refrigerator and family vacations.

The Cleaner, A&E, 11:00pm –

The episode called “House of Pain,” finds William being asked by the principal of a prep school to save a student an athlete addicted to heroin and prescription drugs, but meets stern resistence from the boy’s father.

