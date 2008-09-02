You’re Invited To Silent Hill’s “Homecoming”

I moved to Brooklyn from the small, quiet and quaint town of Kent, Ohio and for anyone who’s ever been away from your hometown for awhile, you know how complicated a return trip can be. With Silent Hill: Homecoming (Konami), your home is plunged into a maelstrom of supernatural activity and all you got is your trusty flashlight. Enjoy!

When you make your trip back home you have to deal with the inquisition from the haters, friends who wondered why you left and dealing with problems that you didn’t even count on occuring. But in Silent Hill: Homecoming (PS3, XBox 360), you can only dream in your nightmares the problems faced in this one. You play as Alex Shepherd, a soldier recently discharged from a military hospital, who’s on his way back home to his hometown of Shepherd’s Glen to investigate the disappearance of his little brother, Joshua, who has – you guessed it – disappeared without a trace.

Sooner than later, you discover that the absence of your lil’ bro is only the beginning of your problems. The number of missing persons pile up to where milk cartons are no longer necessary and the streets are flooded with disturbing creatures that roam the vacant and devastated streets. As Alex, you’ll travel from the yards of Shepherd’s Glen to the eerie streets of Silent Hill, all the while having to fight for your life and the lives of your loved ones.

Homecoming isn’t about running around like a chicken with your head cut off and fighting gruesome monsters that make you wanna throw up — there are plenty of puzzles that’ll keep your mind occupied, as well. Some are pretty simple — find an access code for a keypad; and others are tricky lil’ devils – such as rewiring an electrical fuse in order to turn the power on. Similar to most Silent Hill titles, you’ll have to move from one area to the next in order to accomplish your tasks, but visually the game continues to keep you on the edge of your seat with sights unseen and creepy sounds flooding out of your speakers to keep you at a heightened sense of suspense.

With this game slated to be out soon in the next few months, The Urban Daily asks for you to brace yourself as we show the trailer for Silent Hill: Homecoming.

