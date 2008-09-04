What To Watch Thursday: 09.04.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Thursday, September 4th!

New York Giants The countdown to the newest NFL season is under way at the Washington Redskins take on the odds-defying Super Bowl champs, the. Does Eli Manning and company have enough in the tank to repeat? Or was it all just a fluke? Tune in and find out tonight!

Missed all the hype and drama of 90210 during its season premiere on Monday? Well, here’s your chance to check it out tonight on the CW. This repeat episode introduces you to West Beverly Hills High School’s newest students!

Wonderful special effect make Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller about a 21st century detective (Harrison Ford) who is assigned to destroy rebellious androids one to watch tonight at 8:00pm. Edward James Olmos and Rutger Hauer also star in this entertaining flick!

Ron White, Jim Norton and JB Smoove judge competition on Comedy Central’s first season finale of the Gong Show. Tonight acts include a plus-size stripper and an exteme pogo enthusiast.

