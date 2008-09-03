What To Watch For The Weekend!

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for the weekend of September 4th-7th!

FRIDAY:

NewsHour With Jim Lehrer, PBS, 7:00pm –

Jim Lehrer talks about all things politics on his show, NewsHour with Jim Lehrer. With the Republican National Convention coming to an end, the focus is now on the road to November.

Friday Night Smackdown, CW, 8:00pm –

Let the countdown to the WWE’s next pay-per-view, Unforgiven, begin! On Friday Night Smackdown, Triple H competes against the Great Khalil in a lumberjack match, as the first-ever championship scrabble begins!

Top 25 Heartbreaks, BET, 8:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Even though I may be packing my heart for December, you other lovebirds can relive those times spent in heartbreak hotel by watching BET’s Top 25 Heartbreaks. If Eric Benet/Halle Berry breaking up is not one the list, then BET dropped the ball!

NFL Opening Kickoff 2008, NBC, 9:00pm –

Highlights of a musical salute to the National Football League and the Super Bowl champs, the New York Giants, air on NBC at 9:00pm. Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, Keith Urban and Usher all make appearances on the show.

Dateline NBC, NBC, 10:00pm –

Dateline NBC correspondent, Dennis Murphy, brings the audience in with an interesting story that unravels the case of a hedge-fund manager allegedly involved in fraud who went on the lame.

SATURDAY:

Samurai Girl, ABCFam, 6:00pm –

A reluctant girl named Heaven leaves Tokyo with her family and heads to San Francisco for her arranged marriage. After a group of ninjas arrives and turns the ceremony into chaos, Heaven is warned to be careful who she trusts, so she seeks some answers about her past to know about her future.

McCain Revealed, CNN, 7:00pm –

MUST WATCH! The presidential hopeful, John McCain, is profiled on CNN. The long-standing authority in politics profiles his Navy career, his prisoner of war status during the Vietnam war, his scandals and presidential bids on this very informative piece to watch on CNN at 7:00pm.

Lethal Weapon 3, Encore, 8:00pm –

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover come through again with the police banter, but this go-’round the cops battle a fellow badge-turned-criminal in this excitingly not new sequel that runs on Encore at 8:00pm.

Grave Misconduct, Lifetime, 9:00pm –

A writer played by Crystal Bernard steals her dead mentor’s manuscript and finds fame with its publication, but falls under suspicion when the novel’s events match a string of unresolved crimes.

Comicview: One Mic Stand, BET, 10:00pm –

Kevin Hart is the new host, new comics compete for comedy gold and their own special on BET. They’re bringing the funny back and nothing more can be said after that. Chuuuch!

SUNDAY:

inFANity, TVGuide, 7:00pm –

J.J. Abram’s new show, Fringe, is profiled and is interview as stars Joshua Jackson andAnna Torv speak on the show’s stunts and concept.

Football Night in America, NBC, 7:00pm –

Highlights of the day’s NFL action and a preview of the week’s events air on NBC withDan Patrick joining Bob Costas and company in talking about all things football!

Big Brother 10, CBS, 8:00pm –

On Sunday, the nominations for elimination are emancipated from a proclamation given from the roomies who are staying in the CBS nation for your entertainment. Try sayingthat ten times fast. Check it out at 8:00pm!

Bill Engvall: 15 Degrees Off Cool, Comedy Central, 9:00pm –

The Blue Collar comedian and TBS superstar comes back with a new stand-up special courtesy of Comedy Central. He covers a range of topics such as arguing naked, beef jerky and free-range chicken.

Untold Wealth: The Rise of the Super Rich, CNBC, 10:00pm –

MUST WATCH! The “New Gilded Age” which has seen a near thousand-fold increase in dinero finds CNBC trying to play catch up to the nuveau riche. This rise in millionaires (Information Age money, let’s get it…) is profiled and how they spend their money is probably going to be a must watch!

