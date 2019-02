Wow… Shawnna… Thank you for the poster, love! The DTP rhyme animal goes for dolo on this cut, sending tribute out to the game’s up-and-coming superstar – Gucci Mane.

Shawnna and La Flare on a track together may end up being raunchier than her and Luda… and that boy goes in [pause] on a track.

Peep the song below and our 'Noisemaker' gallery.