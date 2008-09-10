What To Watch Wednesday: 09.10.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Wednesday, September 10th!

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, ION, 6:00pm –

Housemate Geneva moves out of the house after tiring of Mark constantly taking her and her duties for granted. Holly Robinson Peete does plenty and looks even more stunningly in re-runs and she needs to bring her fine self back to TV.

Reno 911, Comedy, 6:30pm –

Officer Garcia seems to have an issue with things going on in his life. As things continue to pile up in his professional life, the personal one blends itself into his work, as he seems to be hiding his girlfriend from his fellow deputies. Hilarity ensues on Comedy Central, tonight, at 6:30pm!

Lou Dobbs’ Independent Convention, CNN, 7:00pm –

Not much has been spotlighted about the Independent Convention on CNN, but on the third day of this event – the focus is on illegal immigration. Guest speakers include Reps. Henry Cuellar and Luis Gutierrez.

V For Vendetta, FX, 8:00pm –

This stylistic allegorical thriller about a masked avenger only known as “V,” who leads a revolution in a futuristic, Bush-like Great Britain. Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving star in this grandiose flick!

Access Granted, BET, 8:00pm –

BET gives you, the viewer, an all-access pass to check out Ludacris’ new video – “What The Girls Like” featuring the game’s up-and-coming R&B King, Chris Brown. Everyone will probably switch their dials to BET tonight at 8:00pm for this one!

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 9:00pm –

A stern look at Donald Trump’s golf community and his hopes to buy some land on the coast of Scotland. A report on gambling in pro tennis and a profile of baseball player Josh Hamilton.

Real World/Road Rules Challenge, MTV, 10:00pm –

In this 16th season of the wildly popular, Real World/Road Rules Challenge, the gang returns again for more spills, thrills, chills and seduction – as they relax and compete in Panama.

Sons of Anarchy, FX, 11:00pm –

MUST WATCH! As the Sons of Anarchy deal with the aftermath of the illegal-arms warehouse attack, the deputy police chief poses a new threat to the motorcycle gang. Meanwhile, Jax continues to worry about the fate of his newborn son and begins to question the club’s hardnosed tactics.

