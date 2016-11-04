CMAs Explains Why Beyoncé Vanished From Their Social Media

Beyoncé stole the show at this year’s Country Music Awards, but the social media accounts for the Country Music Association barely acknowledge that the superstar took the stage with the Dixie Chicks.

After Bey’s exciting performance, many fans took to social media to congratulate the singer or to find the video of her and the Dixie Chicks killing the stage by performing “Daddy Lessons” and “Long Time Gone.” But many noticed there was no sign of Beyoncé on any of the show’s social media pages, including Facebook, where the only mention of her was in the comments.

Although country music fans complained about Bey performing at their beloved award show, calling it unpatriotic, the organization felt the heat of the Hive for not having any mention of the star on their social pages. CMA released a statement on Thursday saying that it “has not erased any mentions of Beyoncé’s performance on the CMA Awards. In advance of the broadcast, CMA removed a five-second promotional clip from ABC.com and CMA’s Facebook page. The promo was unapproved and CMA removed it prior to the broadcast.”

Chief Executive of the Country Music Association, Sarah Trahern, told the New York Times that the only deleted social media post was the promotional clip, taken down at the request of Beyoncé’s camp, saying, “Fans can get kind of passionate and read other things into it.”

Following the statement, the association started to include photos of Beyoncé and Dixie Chicks in new posts.

