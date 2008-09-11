What To Watch Thursday: 09.11.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Thursday, September 11th!

BBC World News America, BBC, 7:00pm –

The world remembers the atrocities of September 11th, 2001 on BBC with an in-depth report on new developments, public criticism and speculation on another attack. Continue to be aware of what’s going on in the world with BBC World News America, tonight at 7:00pm.

Paper Soldiers, BET, 8:00pm –

A group of comically inept thieves mentor an even less capable newcomer during a string of attempted robberies. Former Roc-A-Fella artist, Beanie Sigel, co-stars with Stacey Dash and Kevin Hart in this Damon Dash written and directed laugh riot, Paper Soldiers.

ServiceNation Presidential Candidates Forum, CNN, 8:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Presidential hopefuls, John McCain and Barack Obama, discuss civic engagement and service in the post-9/11 world. Time Magazine’s Richard Stengel and NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff moderates this must see event tonight on CNN!

Principal’s Office, truTV, 9:00pm –

Two girl’s need a peacemaker in their classroom dispute. Meanwhile, two guys are disciplined for roughhousing in the halls. Never a lax day on the job for truTV’s newest reality show – Principal’s Office.

The Bone Collector, Encore, 9:35pm –

Denzel Washington plays a quadrapalegic detective who tracks a serial killer from his home with the help of a gifted rookie cop and a stern, yet caring home aid. Queen Latifah and Angelina Jolie co-star in this intense thriller that airs, tonight, at 9:35pm!

Top Pop Group, MTV, 10:00pm –

Twelve music acts see who can out dance, sing and showcase all around talent in MTV’s newest reality competition hosted by Mario Lopez. Top Pop Group finds these hopefuls competing for 100,000 dollars and the respect from America! Tonight’s season premiere runs on MTV at 10:00pm.

