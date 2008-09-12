What To Watch This Weekend!

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for the weekend of September 12-14th!

FRIDAY:

106 & Park, BET, 6:00pm –

BET’s favorite show has been extended to 8:00 now and have Jada Pinkett-Smith to round out the end of the week. The star of The Women sits down with Terrence J. and Rocsi to talk about her new film, her husband and who are some “women” she respects in the industry.

Demolition Man, Cinemax, 7:00pm –

Before all that paying the government money business, Wesley Snipes was the black martial artist with a flair all his own. Tonight on Cinemax, he co-stars with Sylvester Stallone in this futuristic action flick, Demolition Man.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus, BBC, 8:00pm –

The other end of the pool’s most famous comedy troupe returns with Flying Circus. On tonight’s airing, contestants partake in “The All-England Summarize Proust Competition,” and are judged; an irate customer confronts his travel agent and an expedition to Mount Everest equals some funny results!

Mobsters, BIO, 9:00pm –

A profile of Teamsters leader, Jimmy Hoffa is spotlighted tonight on BIO’s Mobsters. Hoffa disappeared in 1975 and since then no one knows what happened. His daughter, Barbara Crancer and biographer, Arthur Sloane give insight to Hoffa legacy.

Predator, Cinemax, 10:00pm –

MUST WATCH! Before Arnold decided to “son” Sarah Palin, he was the action hero du jour. In Predator, the Governator is in the jungle with his commandos trying to elude an alien threat. Be sure to watch this must see movie, tonight, at 10:00pm.

SATURDAY:

Erin Brockovich, A&E, 6:00pm –

This intelligent, fact-based drama with Oscar winner, Julia Roberts, playing a sassy divorcee who investigates a California utility company when a town’s groundwater is contaminated. Be sure to peep this interesting flick at 6:00pm.

The Big Lebowski, Encore, 7:00pm –

A slacker (Jeff Bridges) gets mixed up in a convoluted kidnapping plot with an eccentric millionaire whose name he shares. John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and John Turturro star in this Coen Brothers comedy.

Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker, Comedy Central, 8:00pm –

MUST WATCH! The always-funny, King of Comedy, Chris Rock airs out his issues with Bigger & Blacker at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem. This act won him two Emmy’s for his performance and cost cats a pretty penny to see him live. All you got to do is pay your electric bill and enjoy this laugh riot!

Big Love, HBO, 9:00pm –

Barb is a candidate for “Mother of the Year,” but with Bill being approached for a civic membership, Rhonda lacks the time to spend with Juniper Creek. Tune in to HBO for more amore with their award-winning show, Big Love.

MTV’s Video Music Awards, MTV, 10:00pm –

Nobody knows who the host is, or why the performances seemed so wack, but the 25th annual VMA’s had its moments of brillance. With Lil Wayne, T.I. and Rihanna as some of the acts, be sure to check this one out if you haven’t already!

SUNDAY:

The Godfather III, Cinemax, 6:00pm –

Francis Ford Coppolla returns with his third installment of the wildly popular Mario Puzo novels. In The Godfather III, a guilt ridden Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), is worried about his empire and his offspring’s safety.

Bully, IFC, 8:00pm –

Aimless Florida teens gather together to murder one of their own in this film based on a true story. Nick Stahl plays a physical, psychological and sexually abusive intimidator. Brad Renfro and Rachel Miner are along for the ride in this must see flick!

True Blood, HBO, 9:00pm –

MUST WATCH! In this second episode of this much hyped series, True Blood, finds characters Bill and Sookie escaping the wrath of the Rattrays and Jason is left unnerved when faced with being in front of Compton’s antebellum mansion.

Entourage, HBO, 10:00pm –

Ari worries about coming clean to Vince about the status of his career; Eric turns to a former associate about shopping a promising script and Drama pays a price for his obsessive contact with Jacqueline. A must see episode airs on Sunday at 10:00pm on HBO!

