What To Watch Monday: 09.15.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Monday, September 15th!

I Came Back From The Dead, NGC, 7:00pm –

When the end is near, you may not know what to do, but on National Geographic Channel’s I Came Back From The Dead, survivors tell their stories on how they defied medical convention. Tales include a car crash victim who survived after her life support malfunctioned and a man who survived a snowmobile accident after his heart stopped in an icy lake. Be sure to tune in to this at 7:00pm.

True Hollywood Story: Punky Brewster, E!, 8:00pm –

Remember when being a kid was actually fun. You never had to worry about paying a cellphone bill. Facebook and Myspace weren’t required to have friends and TV was about as fun as fun could be. E!’s True Hollywood Story takes a look at the acclaimed show Punky Brewster and its star – Soleil Moon Frye. Find out what happened to our 80’s baby, tonight, at 8:00pm.

Gossip Girl, CW, 8:00pm –

On tonight’s episode of Gossip Girl, a citywide blackout brings Dan and Serena closer as they air out their grievances while trapped in an elevator; Blair fears her relationship with Marcus lacks passion and Nate is torn between Vanessa and Catherine. Drama ensues with mixed results at 8:00pm on the CW.

One Tree Hill, CW, 9:00pm –

Death rocks all as someone close to the One Tree Hill gang is lost. Lucas comes home from Las Vegas, Nathan and Haley must help Jamie cope with such a great lost. Teardrops and heart ache is the theme for tonight’s episode of One Tree Hill, tonight at 9:00pm.

Where We Stand: America’s Schools In The 21st Century, PBS, 10:00pm –

MUST WATCH! With our educational system a major proponent in the lives of the American public, PBS examines our schools with stops in Ohio, remarks from students, parents, teachers and administration. Judy Woodruff hosts this must see show tonight at 10:00pm.

Weeds, Showtime, 11:00pm –

The DEA brings Nancy in for questioning on this new episode of Weeds. Celia ventures far into Mexico for a reunion with her estranged daughter; Silas has an encounter with Lisa’s former husband and Doug finds a reason to keep living. See all that and more on Showtime at 11:00pm.

