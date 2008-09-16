What To Watch Tuesday: 09.16.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Tuesday, September 16th!

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, ION, 6:00pm –

Mark falls hard for an old flame, which causes the usually cool and calm, Mr. Cooper to sweat a little. But you can never go back, always must go forward and roomate, Robin, sees through the smoke fog and alerts.

BBC World News: America, BBC, 7:00pm –

The world is in awe with the following events: a mass string of hurricanes that have affected America’s South and the Midwest, Sarah Palin’s crumbling credibility and Obama’s stagnant climb in the polls. Be sure to catch all that and more at 7:00pm on BBC.

90210, CW, 8:00pm –

The gang’s back, yet again, and even though you may not like the new cast, tonight’s episode is guaranteed to change a few perceptions. At Kelly’s request, Brenda replaces Tabitha as the director of the school’s musical and Dixon – worried about money issues – is forced to get a job at the Peach Pit.

Making the Band, MTV, 9:00pm –

The band is back for this new episode on MTV. Diddy’s Day 26 and Danity Kane get into zany adventures, all the while promoting their latest albums. Will Diddy decide to do away with them like 112 and Dream before them? Or does the taskmaster have a change of heart?

BET News: R. Kelly, BET, 10:00pm –

MUST WATCH! After his acquittal, the relatively prolific – R. Kelly – has remained mum on the scene. With a song (“Hairbraider”) here and a freestyle (“A Millie”) there, theChicago King of R&B sits down with Toure to talk about his court case and his hopeful future back on the Billboard charts.

Also On The Urban Daily: