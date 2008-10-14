…And The Award Goes To…

It’s been quite awhile since I’ve done anything for Don’t Lose Your Day Job. Been too busy dishing the goods about my dating life for Hello, Beautiful. But a few weeks ago, yours truly, went back to Ohio for the last time (…for a while…) and kicked it tough at the 2008 Annual Ohio Hip-Hop Awards.

Flying in Thursday, there wasn’t much to my fanfare. Hell, I didn’t even set foot on my own stomping grounds. But with Ohio being such a do-it-yourself kind of town (…GO BROWNS!…), I linked up with my close friends to enjoy the festivities.

But it was all about the awards.

Shout out to Quincy Taylor, one of the main brains behind the ceremony. He managed to get me wherever I needed to be for whatever was going on without any hassle. I did my rounds first at Cleveland State University, where I spoke to a small audience of hopeful dreamers. Surrounded by Trina and Lil Wayne producers, Young Yonny & Matlock, the host – Garbs Infinite – brought up some well-rounded topics that sparked some much needed conversation.

I discussed the point of how the Digital Age has taken over the hand-to-hand market prevalent still in Cleveland. In a nutshell, the game as we know it has died and Cleveland needs to do something to catch up. With a known kid from Cleveland, who’s making noise outside of the city, unknown to the people in Cleveland, it’d be unfair to not pass on some knowledge.

Another shout out goes to the homegirl Anastasia Garcia. Her outfit was… eye catching to say the least… Together we damn near clowned on only the way we know how and had folks on the floor dyin’ laughing.

The awards show was a blast. It gave a chance for Upset City to smile… for once. Performances by their own acts like Skittlez and more made the show entertaining. I was there to present for Best New Artist and I did my best to sound prepared after no rehearsal or run through. With some courage on my breath and a nice lady to go back-and-forth with on stage, we presented Young Shank (…get a new name kid…) with his award.

The awards might have not been the Grammy’s, but that’s the appeal about the state where I’m from. Somehow, someway we’ll make it and still throw a party afterwards! Oh, before I go, major points lost by Cyrus for their not having a list, wack watered down drinks and charging 40 beans just because there were a bevy of beauties in the club. Weezy may have said, “It ain’t trickin’ if you got it,” but Cyrus tricked a lot of fools who ain’t got it…

All in all, I had fun! Should’ve been on the radio so that Cleveland would know that someone is reppin’ them here in the Rotten Apple. But in the words of Joshzua Dean-El of the Sound Teckz, “The one’s who scream the loudest eventually lose their voice.” And I’m dedicated to keeping Cleveland’s and The Urban Daily’s voices stronger than ever!