What To Watch Thursday: 09.18.08

Every night, The Urban Daily’s resident TV blogger, Kevin L. Clark, gives you his What To Watch rundown for everything on point that’s on television. Here’s what you should check out for Thursday, September 18th!

BBC World News America, BBC, 7:00pm –

The world continues to be in-peril as Wall Street suffers a devastating loss, the race for the presidency becomes more intense as November looms around the corner and R. Kelly manages to make the headlines. Tune in tonight at 7:00pm to keep up with all the current events!

The Salon, BET, 8:00pm –

This knock-off of the popular Ice Cube Barbershop franchise finds Vivica A. Fox in the leading role as an entrepreneurial hair stylist with flavor of her own and a cast of zany characters who inherit a Baltimore salon.

Smallville, The CW, 8:00pm –

In this eighth and hopefully final season of the acclaimed Superman-esque television show, Clark (Tom Welling) is being saught after by The Justice League, but the new CEO of Luthercorp hopes to stop all plans for a reunion tonight on this premiere episode on the CW at 8:00pm!

Supernatural, The CW, 9:00pm –

In this fourth-season opener of one of my favorite show, Supernatural, Dean has been freed from hell and reunites with Sam and Bobby, but all don’t know how he has returned. I can’t wait to see how this season starts off and you can’t wait either, so tune in at 9:00pm on the CW, tonight!

Smoking Gun Presents: The World’s Dumbest Criminals, truTV, 10:00pm –

Even though it’s not Rick Ross’ favorite show, truTV links up with The Smoking Gun presents the world’s dumbest criminals for your enjoyment. Watch truTV to find out more about this hilarious show and its zany characters at 10:00pm!

Also On The Urban Daily: