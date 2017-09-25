Watch 21 Savage’s Performance From #QFallFest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Baltimore sounded like they could related the way they rapped along to 21 Savage‘s performance of “X” at #QFallFest this year. Peep the video up top!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
11 photos Launch gallery
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
1. Jurnee Smollett Bell (from 'Eve's Bayou')Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 2 of 11
3. Keshia Knight-Pulliam (from 'The Cosby Show')Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Jennifer Freeman (from 'My Wife and Kids)Source:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 9 of 11
10. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)Source:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours