Watch 21 Savage’s Performance From #QFallFest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!



Baltimore sounded like they could related the way they rapped along to 21 Savage‘s performance of “X” at #QFallFest this year. Peep the video up top!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On The Urban Daily: