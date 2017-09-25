Moneybagg Yo Performs “Doin 2 Much” At #QFallFest In Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!



Moneybagg Yo turned #QFallFest all the way up with a few performances of his hit songs at Pier Six Pavilion! Press play up top to watch him perform a 92Q fav, “Doin 2 Much.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On The Urban Daily: