WAKANDA FOREVER: The Sights And Reactions Of ‘Black Panther’ Opening Night

We told you it was coming. Black Panther, Marvel’s latest entry into their Cinematic Universe finally arrived last night and people across the GLOBE did the absolute most to show their pride in the brand new movie. Since the film was announced in 2016, fans have been plotting on outfits like it was the first day of school and in Ghana, they even specialized routines!

Back in the States, people broke out their finest dashikis, Coming To America garb and more. There were ZERO games played.

At one show, the genius of black people was on full display as there was a line for catered food in the theater ahead of a very special screening.

And of course, there were the trolls online who decided to download images off cloud based accounts such as FLICKR and Google Images in an attempt to stir up drama and chaos. There were ZERO actual incidents of violence or anything of the sort at any Black Panther screening last night. Trolls gon’ troll.

But perhaps the WILDEST Black Panther story comes all the way from Atlanta at Atlantic Statoin. For moviegoers who showed up expecing to see Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan battle it out, they were given something different. Something … 50 SHADES DIFFERENT.

I don’t even know how it happened, but it happened. Luckily, those fans in attendance finally got to see the right movie and all was right with the world.

So there you have it, the world made certain that they would not only do the most for Black Panther, they would make sure that it was a memorable night in cinema history. I’m already plotting on seeing the movie for a second or third time this weekend. Wakanda Forever!

