DMX Sentenced To A Year In Prison For Tax Evasion

DMX will spend the next 365 days in prison.

A judge has sentenced the “Ruff Ryders Anthem” rapper to a year in prison for federal tax evasion, according to TMZ. The multi-platinum-selling former star had been battling the tax charges for well over a year before pleading guilty last December.

Per previous reports, X owed $1.7 million in unpaid taxes over the course of five years. He originally faced a decades long sentence before pleading guilty, ordered to house arrest and was told to take a “sober coach” with him if he traveled for work. A violation of that order sent X before Judge Jed Rakoff, who declared him a flight risk and gave him back over to the Department of Corrections.

After X gets out of jail, according to TMZ, he’ll be under supervised probation for the next three years.

