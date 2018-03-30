Jhené Aiko Breaks Down Why She Cut Back On Smoking [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

[anvplayer video=”4358728″]
Jhené Aiko closed out our sold out Springfest on March 29 and Young Jas caught up with her after the show. The two discuss “Sativa,” Jhené’s new videos for “Never Call Me” and why Jhené made the conscious decision to cut back on smoking so much weed.
