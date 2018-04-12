Nicki Minaj Tearfully Drops All The Tea About The “Motorsport” Beef With Cardi B

Tea alert!

For a minute now fans and critics alike have pitted Cardi B and Nicki Minaj due to the belief that two women can’t run rap at the same time. Although she continues to say she has no ill feelings towards Cardi, Nicki revealed in a new interview that lack of support from Migos regarding the “Motorspot” collaboration hurt her.

Speaking to Zane Lowe in tears, Nicki revealed that no one backed up her story about how the collaboration came about and it cut her deeply. According to Nicki, she first heard the song when only Quavo was on it, asked to be featured and was granted the appearance. Quavo later called her to advise her that the other two members of Migos would be added to the song, then hit Nicki back to ask her if it was cool to add the “Bodak Yellow” star. Nicki gave her blessing but according to Nicki, she says Quavo would only support her in the controversy publicly if “she was his girl.”

YO.

She also pointed out Cardi’s response on the issue hurt her as well. Cardi originally alleged that Nicki changed her verse. To make matters worse, Cardi and Nicki’s scenes in the “Motorsport” video were filmed separately due to a scheduling conflict Nicki says was caused by her and Cardi sharing the same hairdresser.

Well, what’s tea then? It’s unclear if the two have spoken since the “Motorsport” issue and Nicki was clear to point out that a lyric in another upcoming song from hers in regards to strippers was not a shot at Cardi. She praised the Invasion of Privacy rapper as well as a host of other young female rappers in the game. Well we can’t look at the “Motorsport” video the same now can we?

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

RELATED STORIES

Nicki Minaj Drops Two New Singles, “Chun-Li” And “Barbie Tingz” For #NickiDay [NEW MUSIC]

Cardi B Takes Over ‘Jimmy Fallon’ & Performs ‘Money Bags’

Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’ In Adorable Happy Birthday Post

Also On The Urban Daily: