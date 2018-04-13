On the Air
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At Cardi B On Twitter


Posted April 12, 2018
We thought it was all good? On the same day as #NickiDay in which Nicki Minaj dropped two new singles in “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”, she’s back to addressing the issues that stemmed from “Motorsport” between her and Cardi B. If you recall our earlier report, Cardi previously spoke on the issue in an interview where she said she heard a different verse  originally than what the final version turned out to be. “When I heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished. It was not the verse that’s on it right now,” Cardi said in October.

Well … Nicki responded, both in an interview where she was brought to TEARS saying, “Up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love.” Then Nicki went back to Twitter to drop even more ammo. See her response below.

As far as Cardi is concerned? Well, Cardi isn’t too concerned about it as she’s on Instagram dancing to one of her Invasion Of Privacy tracks in “Drip.”

Hear “Chun-Li” for yourself below. Let’s hope this doesn’t spill into a beef for real.

