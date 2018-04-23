Beyoncé Adds Texas Southern, Grambling And Morehouse To Homecoming Scholarship Program

Beyoncé just stretched her Homecoming Scholarship Program to include a few more historically black colleges and universities.

Fresh off slaying Coachella two weekends in a row, Beyoncé is teaming with Google to award scholarships to four additional HBCUs from her recent BeyGOOD initiative, two of which have personal ties to the singer. Fisk University, her father Mathew’s alma mater and Texas Southern University in Houston have been selected along with Grambling and Morehouse College.

“Google understands the vital role historically black colleges and universities play in delivering a high quality and culturally responsive education,” Maab Ibrahim, a Google.org program manager, in a press release. “In the last several years, Google has launched innovative programs to close the distance between Silicon Valley and HBCUs; we are proud to continue that commitment by matching Beyoncé’s generous donation.”

A total of eight schools will now receive Homecoming Scholars awards for the 2018-2019 academic year, including the previously announced Universities: Xavier University of Louisiana, Wilberforce, Tuskegee, and Bethune-Cookman.

One winner from each school will receive $25K for the 2018-2019 academic year for study in various fields. This is the second year for a scholars program created by Beyoncé. Find more information here.

