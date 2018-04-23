On the Air
Janelle Monáe Reveals The First Time Prince Called Her, Talks Vagina Pants + More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Written By The Box Houston

Posted April 23, 2018
It is officially Dirty Computer week for Janelle Monáe and the actress/singer/producer/do everything dynamo stopped by The Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss the album, being in an era where giving a f*ck is beautiful, those infamous Vagina Pants from the “PYNK” video and more. Watch the full interview up top or also here or here.

