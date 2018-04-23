Jeffrey Osborne On Health Is Wealth, LTD, “Love Ballad” + More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jeffrey Osborne is a legend. And as a legend, you end up taking over the studio for two hours to break down your entire career and more with Uncle Funky Larry Jones. Thankfully, we found the best stories of the bunch from JO’s conversation with Uncle Funky, from “Love Ballad” being done in one take, what real-life heartbreak contributed to certain songs, how health and a vegan lifestyle has kept him going stronger at 70 and more.
