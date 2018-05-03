Rihanna On Drake: “We Don’t Have A Friendship Right Now. It Is What It Is”

Rihanna gave her first interview in FOREVER to Vogue and she revealed PLENTY. One, she’s indeed working on a reggae album to tuck our summers in. Second, she is in a relationship but won’t necessarily give the name of the lucky man she’s dating and third, she and Drake … are what they are.

You remember two years ago at the VMAs when Drake not only rented a billboard in Los Angeles celebrating the Fenty Beauty queen’s Lifetime Achievement Award but gave her that awkward speech on stage? Yeah, that might have been the last straw for the on again / off again couple. Because instead of just letting Rih graciously enjoy the moment – Drake pulled a Drake.

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she says in the interview. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.” When I ask about the current state of their friendship, her attitude is sanguine. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Damn, Rih pulled a Drake on Drake!

