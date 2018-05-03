On the Air
Home > On The Air

Mike Jones Details Old Beefs, Giving Up His Number, Copyrighting ‘Sauce’ And More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Sauce, Beefs, Cellphone Bills And Sequels


Written By The Box Houston

Posted May 3, 2018
Leave a comment

Everybody has been trying to track down Mike Jones for years. Now the “Still Tippin” and “Back Then” rapper not only has a new single in “Sauce,” but in his words, how he copyrighted the term! Sitting down with Kiotti, the two discuss how they once had beef but squashed it, Mike’s plans for a sequel to “Still Tippin,” and the story of how he had to give up his 281-330-8004 number. Watch the full interview up top or HERE.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Mike Jones Details Old Beefs, Giving Up His Number, Copyrighting ‘Sauce’ And More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close