Mike Jones Details Old Beefs, Giving Up His Number, Copyrighting ‘Sauce’ And More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Everybody has been trying to track down Mike Jones for years. Now the “Still Tippin” and “Back Then” rapper not only has a new single in “Sauce,” but in his words, how he copyrighted the term! Sitting down with Kiotti, the two discuss how they once had beef but squashed it, Mike’s plans for a sequel to “Still Tippin,” and the story of how he had to give up his 281-330-8004 number. Watch the full interview up top or HERE.
