Chance The Rapper Had The Perfect Response To Seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War has already sent us through the emotional ringer and now it has claimed another victim: Chance The Rapper.
See the joy in Chance’s tweets? He was all of us before Thanos … did Thanos things. Hours after the initial tweet, Chance checked back in. And … he was a different kind of Chance The Rapper.
See Chance? Infinity War isn’t for everybody. Especially when you relive what these people went through — even if they tried not to spoil the movie.Follow @979thebox
