On the Air
Home > On The Air

Chance The Rapper Had The Perfect Response To Seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Bro WTF.


Written By The Box Houston

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment
Obama Foundation Community Event

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Avengers: Infinity War has already sent us through the emotional ringer and now it has claimed another victim: Chance The Rapper.

See the joy in Chance’s tweets? He was all of us before Thanos … did Thanos things. Hours after the initial tweet, Chance checked back in. And … he was a different kind of Chance The Rapper.

See Chance? Infinity War isn’t for everybody. Especially when you relive what these people went through — even if they tried not to spoil the movie.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Had The Perfect Response To Seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close