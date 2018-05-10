On the Air
Brian Courtney Wilson On His New Album, Working With Marvin Winans + More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brian Courtney Wilson Stops By Kandi's Korner


Brian Courtney Wilson stopped by Kandi’s Korner with Kandi Eastman to discuss his brand new album and impactful single, working with the legendary Marvin Winans, preparing to play at Houston’s Windsor Village AMC and more.

