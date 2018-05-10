Brian Courtney Wilson On His New Album, Working With Marvin Winans + More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brian Courtney Wilson stopped by Kandi’s Korner with Kandi Eastman to discuss his brand new album and impactful single, working with the legendary Marvin Winans, preparing to play at Houston’s Windsor Village AMC and more.
Watch the full interview up top or watch HERE.
Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
10 photos Launch gallery
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
1. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Keshia Knight-Pulliam (from 'The Cosby Show')Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Jennifer Freeman (from 'My Wife and Kids)Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily