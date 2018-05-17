Radio One’s Cathy Hughes is returning to her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska to watch the street she grew up on be renamed in her honor. The dedication of Cathy Hughes Blvd is set to take place today at 1 p.m. EST / 12 CST with our Chairperson and Founder watching the unveiling of the brand new Cathy Hughes Boulevard. Watch the live stream of the event up top.
For exclusive videos and photos, visit her on Instagram and follow along with the celebration with the hashtag #CathyHughesBlvd and cathyhughes.com.
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored In Her Hometown Of Omaha was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com
