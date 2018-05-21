Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award At 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Janet Jackson made more history on Sunday night.

The 52-year-old performer became the first Black woman to win the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, capping the moment with a performance of some of her classic material with a medley of”Nasty” and “If.” She could have gone even longer just to show the young stars who is still shutting stages down across the globe but Janet had to be just a bit humble.

The performance was Jackson’s first televised performance in nine years and in her acceptance speech, she spoke in favor of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

After rocking the stage with her incredible performance, @JanetJackson accepts the 2018 #BBMAs Icon Award! #ICON_JANET pic.twitter.com/S7nDbrGJQI — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

“For all our challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history. It’s a moment when women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated, or abused,” she said. “I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination.”

In her closing remarks, Jackson made sure to thank the Lord above for all of her grace and blessings. “My prayer is that weary of such noise, we turn back to the source of all calmness — that source is God. Everything we lack, God has in abundance: compassion, sensitivity, patience and a boundless love.”

Janet Jackson with a WORD on becoming the first Black woman EVER to win the Billboard Icon Award #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/LKNPZwsyyp — Majic 102.1 FM (@Majic1021) May 21, 2018

