Cardi B shares the brand new video for “Be Careful” from her chart-topping debut Invasion of Privacy. In the clip, Cardi is seen both as an angelic bride while the rest of the wedding party and congregation wears all black then turns right around and rocks all black (with striking red hair) when it comes time for a funeral.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Cardi B Are Out For The Money On “Dinero” [NEW MUSIC]
Watch the video up top.
RELATED: Cardi B Tweets And Deletes Details Of Offset’s Car Crash
Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone
Cardi B Is Bride And Widow For Her “Be Careful” Video [NEW VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
10 photos Launch gallery
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
1. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Keshia Knight-Pulliam (from 'The Cosby Show')Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Jennifer Freeman (from 'My Wife and Kids)Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily