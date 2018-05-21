On the Air
Cardi B Is Bride And Widow For Her “Be Careful” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Don't Mess With Cardi


Cardi B shares the brand new video for “Be Careful” from her chart-topping debut Invasion of Privacy. In the clip, Cardi is seen both as an angelic bride while the rest of the wedding party and congregation wears all black then turns right around and rocks all black (with striking red hair) when it comes time for a funeral.

Watch the video up top.

