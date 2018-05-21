Watch This ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Hilariously Get This Question About Future Wrong

It’s no secret that Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek are quite fond of adding hip-hop to their list of categories. Every few weeks, Trebek and company are throwing some nuggets our way in regards to trivia and we laugh when someone messes up what should be universal knowledge. Case in point, somebody may miss a question about Jay-Z that is too easy or somebody will mispronounce “Gangsta’s Paradise” from Coolio and lose thousands in the process.

Add Future to that list.

The Atlanta hitmaker and sound for the upcoming movie Superfly found himself the answer of one particular question on the long-running game show. And … Steve messed it all up. The question: “In the past, this hitmaker of ‘Turn On the Lights’ and ‘Mask Off’ was Nayvadius Wilburn.”

Look how Steve answered.

SMH. Nas would be offended.

Anyway, at least fans of Future got a new song over the weekend produced by none other than Zaytoven. “Walk On Minks,” is set to appear on the Superfly soundtrack and you can hear it in full below. Turn this one up, it’ll probably turn into some theme music for your Memorial Day Weekend plans.

