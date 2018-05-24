On the Air
Trifling Or Nah: Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Album Cover Looks Eerily Similar To Whitney Houston’s Crack House Bedroom

Pusha T's 'Daytona' cover GOES there.


2017 Made In America - Day 2

Source: Zachary Mazur / Getty

There’s a lot of talk surrounding Pusha T‘s upcoming Daytona album. From good Kanye West verses to a Drake diss (and a lot more) on “Infared,” there’s a lot to digest. And now there’s the album cover — which, I mean … is PLENTY to deal with.

That, is the album cover for Pusha’s latest work. And if it looks similar to fans of a certain “Voice,” that’s because its a flipped version of Whitney Houston’s infamous crack-filled bathroom that was published back in 2012.

How much did the rights cost to the photo? According to Pusha, Kanye West paid $85,000 to secure the rights to the photo. “I love it,” Pusha said of the cover in a recent interview. “I think it’s dope. I absolutely did not want to pay for it.”

Well, let’s hope that the raps match up when Daytona drops tonight.

