Pulitzer Kenny: Watch Kendrick Lamar Officially Accept His Pulitzer Prize Award

Last month, Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper ever to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music. His 2017 album DAMN. took home the honor for Music and on Wednesday, he accepted his award at a luncheon at Columbia University.

“It’s an honor,” Kendrick said. “Been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition, it’s beautiful.”

The Pulitzer committee has called DAMN. “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

Lamar accepts the award at the 54:00 mark of the video.

