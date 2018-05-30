Earlier this month, Offset of Migos was involved in a more than serious car accident. The damage was so severe that the rapper has been spotted wearing a hospital mask to hide bruising and cuts he suffered in the horrific crash. But, there is some good news beyond Offset getting his health back in order: he’s also paying it forward.

RELATED: “God Is Real:” Offset Posts Shocking Photos From Car Accident

The man who was walking by the car crash was on his way to work and saw Offset in need of assistance made certain that Cardi B’s fiancé got medical attention. So Offset found the man and gifted him a new car.

The man who helped save Offset after his car accident in Atlanta was walking to work that day, so Offset bought him a new car 🙏💯 @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/jrxNfZkzqN — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 30, 2018

Dope move from Offset!

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Offset Bought A Car For The Man Who Saved Him From His Near-Deadly Accident was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Urban Daily: