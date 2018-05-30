SZA Says Her Vocal Cords Are ‘Permanently Damaged’

SZA‘s recent health issues with her vocal cords have forced her to sit out a few dates on TDE’s Championship Tour. She remarked on Twitter after the announcement of how 11 months of touring non-stop could have contributed to the issue. “I’ve been touring for 11 months. This didn’t happen overnight,” she wrote. “Ive been troubleshooting for a while now and Usually steroids and pushing through help. They don’t this time . I’m not sick my voice just won’t f***ing work. If I don’t pause now I’ll be forced to pause permanently.”

Now the issue may have become much more than temporary. In a series of deleted tweets (archived by Vulture), she alleged that her vocal cords were permanently damaged.

“My voice is permanently injured . Great !!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!’n”, she then follows up with a tweet that references an exam that may have gone wrong, “Tonight was the test . That settles that.” And finally, the singer expressed her disappointment at the situation, and requested space, “I jus wanna be left alone my priorities are f***** up . They been f***** up . I need space goodbye .” She then deleted the tweets shortly thereafter.

The news comes after SZA had one of the best years for an R&B singer. Grammy nominations, sold-out tours and memorable hit singles from a debut album. Hopefully the damage isn’t fully done and we lose out on one of R&B’s brightest new stars.

