Jesse Williams is off the dating market, for now. The Grey’s Anatomy star is now dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks according to Page Six. The two were spotted at a Kevin Hart comedy show in Atlantic City, NJ over Memorial Day weekend and have been staying close.

An insider told us: “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”

Who is Taylor Rooks you ask? The 26-year-old Georgia stunner is making waves in the New York media scene with her podcast “TimeOut With Taylor Rooks” as well as appearances all over SportsNet. Rumor had her potentially linked to joining ESPN some time but that has been proved to be false.

See more photos of Taylor below.

Love Jones. A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on May 1, 2018 at 5:33pm PDT

FRIDAYS IN NEW YORK A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on Apr 20, 2018 at 9:13pm PDT

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Jesse Williams Has A New Boo, Sportscaster Taylor Rooks! [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Urban Daily: