Jesse Williams Has A New Boo, Sportscaster Taylor Rooks! [PHOTOS]

Jesse Williams' has a new woman in his life


EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Jesse Williams is off the dating market, for now. The Grey’s Anatomy star is now dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks according to Page Six. The two were spotted at a Kevin Hart comedy show in Atlantic City, NJ over Memorial Day weekend and have been staying close.

An insider told us: “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”

Who is Taylor Rooks you ask? The 26-year-old Georgia stunner is making waves in the New York media scene with her podcast “TimeOut With Taylor Rooks” as well as appearances all over SportsNet. Rumor had her potentially linked to joining ESPN some time but that has been proved to be false.

See more photos of Taylor below.

Love Jones.

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

FRIDAYS IN NEW YORK

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

Taylor Rooks & Cari Champion

Taylor Rooks (L) with Cari Champion / Source: Taylor Rooks / @TaylorRooks

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

