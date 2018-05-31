Detroit
“Drake Has Got Punched In The Face!” – Smash Radio Ep. 1 w/ Boogie D


In the first episode of Smash Radio, Boogie D chops it up with A Plus about the beef that’s been going down between Drake and Pusha T. Boogie believes that Drake has been “slapped in the face and is on the ground” when it comes to this battle between the two MC’s.

