Luke James Maintains The Sexy On “These Arms” [NEW MUSIC]

Luke James is already cool playing the villain on FOX’s Star but he’s still a R&B heartthrob when it matters most. “These Arms,” an easy-listening groove is something strictly for the ladies. “I just came to boogie with the best of them,” James says of the single. Hear it below!
