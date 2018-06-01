On the Air
Jussie Smollett On Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover: “It’s Trash” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jussie Opens Up


With all the rage in music being about Pusha T and Daytona, Keisha Nicole asked Jussie Smollett ahead of his recent Houston show his thoughts on the controversial album cover. Why? Because he’s a devout Whitney Houston STAN. And … let’s just say he wasn’t feeling it.

The Empire star also broke down what it meant to be creating music strictly for himself with Sum Of My Music, directing episodes on Empire, his BFF Taraji P. Henson getting engaged and why sometimes it’s the f*ckbois of our lives that keep us prepared for better times ahead.

