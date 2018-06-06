Trump Grants Clemency To Alice Marie Johnson, Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison For First-Time Drug Offense

Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender. The news comes a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case during an Oval Office meeting with Trump.

Johnson had served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted in 1997 of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, per the nonprofit Can-Do, which advocates for clemency for non-violent drug offenders.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Johnson’s commutation is the sixth act of clemency by Trump since 2017 and the second after a celebrity appealed to him. In May, Trump posthumously pardoned Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight champion after Sylvester Stallone raised his case with Trump. She will be released from prison soon.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense,” Kardashian West said in a statement after meeting with Trump. “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life.”

