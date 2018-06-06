Josh Luber, the CEO/Co-Founder of StockX, kicked it with The Morning Heat’s Big Greg. Coined as the stock market of things, StockX is a one stop shop to buy and sell authentic sneakers, streetwear, handbags, and watches. In Collaboration with Dan Gilbert, the Detroit based company started in 2016 as a place to exchange popular sneakers. After months of just sneakers, the site expanded to watches and handbags and more recently added streetwear to mix.

If you are looking for the hottest kicks or want to join the StockX team head over to StockX now!

Check out the full interview below:

Related:

Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017

THE MORNING HEAT TALKED TO BIG GOV ABOUT NEW MUSIC AND NEW SHOES

The Best Sneakers Spotted At NBA All-Star Weekend

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Big Greg and Josh Luber Talk About StockX, Sneakers, The NBA Finals And More [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On The Urban Daily: