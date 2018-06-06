CLOSE
On the Air
Home > On The Air

Did Beyonce Show Off Rumi And Sir Carter At OTR II Opener?

Beyonce threw the internet for a loop ... again

Leave a comment

With the OTR 2 tour kicking off last night, you knew the internet would be all over photos from the show. Would Jay-Z and Beyoncé perform new music? Would there be any difference from the Coachella set and now? Would there be anything … revealing? Well fans got treated to something – photos of Rumi and Sir Carter! Or “alleged” photos of Rumi And Sir!

See how the internet (including us) originally reacted thinking they had caught their first glimpse of Rumi and Sir with these photos.

🔁 @aintnojigga

A post shared by Elliott Wilson (@elliottwilson) on

🔁 @jessie.jesse

A post shared by Elliott Wilson (@elliottwilson) on

BUT … that’s not the case!

According to Buzzfeed, the two adorable babies posing with Jay-Z and Beyoncé in those photos aren’t Rumi and Sir. A rep for Beyoncé confirmed to Buzzfeed that “it’s not” Blue Ivy’s kid brother and sister in the photo.

So where are the twins? Hit the next page to find out!

Did Beyonce Show Off Rumi And Sir Carter At OTR II Opener? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Did Beyonce Show Off Rumi And Sir Carter At OTR II Opener?

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close